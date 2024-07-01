Woman, 80, Found Dead In Perth Amboy Home 'Not Random': Prosecutor

Awilda Verrette was found dead by Perth Amboy police at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 in a home on State Street, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano.

She was found unresponsive by a relative, they said.

She was subsequently pronounced dead, they said.

An initial investigation determined that this was not a random act of violence, they said, and there is no threat to the public.

They did not elaborate on any motive or suspects.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Jeremy Harris of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3800 or Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3289.

