Child Porn Bust Nets 9 Arrests In Middlesex County: Prosecutor

Eight men and one child were charged in a child pornography bust spanning Middlesex County, authorities said.

Dubbed "Operation Eagle Eye," the investigation was led by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office with help from various police departments.

The following arrests were made over the course of Nov. 17 and 18, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced:

Albert Leonardis, 37, of Edison was charged with one count of second- degree Distribution of Child Pornography, one count of third-degree Possession of Child Pornography (under 1000 files), and one count of second- degree Storing and Maintaining Items Depicting the Sexual Exploitation or Abuse of Children Using a File Sharing Program.

Christopher Hernandez, 18, of New Brunswick, was charged with one count of third-degree Possession of Child Pornography (under 1000 files).

Alexander Antoini De Oliveria, 39, of Old Bridge, was charged with one count of second-degree Distribution of Child Pornography, one count of second-degree Storing and Maintaining Items Depicting the Sexual Exploitation or Abuse of Children Using a File Sharing Program, one count of second-degree Possession of Child Pornography (over 1000 files).

Joseph Marino, 40, of Carteret was charged with one count of third- degree Possession of Child Pornography (under 1000 files), one count of second-degree Distribution of Child Pornography, and one count of second- degree Storing and Maintaining Items Depicting the Sexual Exploitation or Abuse of Children Using a File Sharing Program.

Paul Rubbe, 62, of Piscataway, was charged with one count of third- degree Possession of Child Pornography (under 1000 files).

Edward Gicherman, 81, of Monroe, was charged with one count of third-degree Possession of Child Pornography (under 1000 files) and one count of second-degree Storing and Maintaining Items Depicting the Sexual Exploitation or Abuse of Children Using a File Sharing Program.

Abhishek Pandya, 25, of Edison, was charged with one count of third- degree Possession of Child Pornography (under 1000 files) and one count of second-degree Distribution of Child Pornography.

Christopher Nicol, 20, of Plainsboro, was charged with one count of third-degree Possession of Child Pornography (under 1000 files).

A juvenile male, 17, of Woodbridge, was charged with an act of juvenile delinquency for offenses which if committed by an adult would constitute as third-degree Possession of Child Pornography (under 1000 files).

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-5924.

The following police departments assisted: New Jersey State Police, East Brunswick Police Department, Edison Police Department, Carteret Police Department, Monroe Police Department, New Brunswick Police Department, Old Bridge Police Department, Perth Amboy Police Department, Piscataway Police Department, Plainsboro Police Department, Sayreville Police Department, and the Spotswood Police Department.

