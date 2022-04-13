Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Mail Thieves Used 'Bug Traps' To Steal Envelopes In Central Jersey: Police

Jon Craig
US Postal mailbox
US Postal mailbox Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Marcus Quigmire

Police in South Brunswick are investigating several cases of mail being stolen by placing.a sticky material into Postal Service mail collection boxes, authorities said.

The sticky material appeared to be bug traps, according to South Brunswick police.

The most recent thefts occurred on Tuesday, April 12  outside the Dayton and Kendall Park Post Office branches, police said.

A resident reported finding mail in the roadway off Broadway Road at around 12 p.m. Officer Gerald Sarno retrieved the mail and located two residents who indicated they had placed their mail in the mailbox in front of Dayton Post Office. 

Officers went to the Kendall Park Post Office and discovered the same setup. The postal mailbox outside the post office had an opened bug trap in the lid. Officers determined that between 7 p.m. on Monday and 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the suspect used the traps to fish mail out of the mailboxes, police said.

The US Postal Inspector was notified and is investigating. 

