Flooding, Multiple Crashes, Live Wires As Storm Slams Central Jersey

UPDATED: Multiple police and fire departments were responding to numerous traffic and other emergency calls as a major storm passed through Central Jersey on Wednesday, authorities said.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly issued a flood advisory for portions of Monmouth and Middlesex counties until 3:30 p.m. Serious flooding and multiple accidents also were reported throughout Essex and Hudson counties.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. As much one inch of rain had fallen by 12:20 p.m., the NWS said.

Among the incidents reported Wednesday:

At least two cars were reported stuck in water in Sayreville at North Edward Street and Washington Road about 1 p.m..

Elsewhere in Middlesex County, there was a report of a serious injury crash at 1:30 p.m. on Route 33 in Monroe Township. An initial unconfirmed report said EMS was on the scene with an occupant unconscious.

Live wires were reported down about 1:45 p.m. in Old Bridge Township on Shelly Road. A utility company crew was called to secure high tension power lines that toppled in trees behind a house, according to an initial report.

There also were reports of multiple accidents and flooding in Hudson and Essex counties due to heavy rain.

In Burlington County, a bicyclist was reported struck about 1 p.m. on Turnbridge Court in Southampton Township, according to an initial reports. The bicyclist was being airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center, the unconfirmed report said.

Among the highways affected by flooding are the New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 13, Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 1, the Garden State Parkway between mile markers 100 and 130.

The weather service also said that excessive runoff from heavy rain will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

