More than $70,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of press time in memory of Christian Rivera.

"On March 29, 2024 our family's life was shattered into pieces," Kristyne Felicies said on the campaign. "A tragic event left us without our bright and shining super star, 9 year old Christian Naszier Rivera.

"Christian, would light up the room whenever he entered. A charismatic, smart, loving son and brother, who will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community."

Christian's 43-year-old father, Manuel Rivera, was arrested after the 9-year-old's body was found in a gasoline-doused car that had been set on fire in the parking lot of the local high school on Thursday night, March 28, the prosecutor's office previously announced.

A suicide note penned by Rivera was found at his Eisenhower Drive home following a domestic dispute. He'd also recorded an apology video and sent it to a family member, police said.

As of the time of his arrest, Rivera was in critical condition at a local hospital. He was charged with second-degree aggravated arson, first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree desecration of human remains, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

A cause of death for Christian has not been revealed.

"Unfortunately, due to the nature of his death and an ongoing investigation, his body has not been released," the GoFundMe reads. "Therefore, the family will detail arrangements upon the release of his remains."

