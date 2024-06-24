Rutgers Dancer Auditions For Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders In Brand-New Netflix Show

Kelly Villares, who cheered her final game for the Scarlet Knights in November 2022, stars on Neflix's "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," released on June 20.

The seven-episode show follows the audition process for the cheerleaders, both the rookies and veterans alike, trying out for the 2023-24 season. Viewers get an inside look at solo and team auditions through training camp and then see the squad through the NFL season.

Villares, who was 22 at the time of filming, is introduced as a rookie in the very-first episode, dancing her lyrical-jazz solo tryout in a sparkly, baby blue number, after being introduced by longtime director Kelli Finglass.

"This is Kelly from Weehawken, New Jersey, Finglass says. "Weehawken, am I saying that right?"

Villares seemed to impress the judges and coaches, as when it came time to introduce herself on the field, they said: "Oh, this girl's good."

"I don't think I said 'Weehawken' correctly," Finglass says again, sounding it out again.

Villares explains to some of the other rookies that being a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader was a dream of hers since she was little, growing up in New Jersey.

Some of the other rookies seem to be fascinated by New Jersey's plastic bag ban.

"Kelly was so looking forward to coming to the south because we have plastic bags," Reece tells cameras. "In New Jersey she has to carry everything with a paper bag or just, with her items."

"I have plastic bags in my room and I'm like, I need to take these back home," Villares says. "I could sell these for money."

"America's Sweethearts" is produced by the same team behind "Cheer" and "Last Chance U."

Tune in to see if Kelly Villares will make the team.

