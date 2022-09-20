21-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Central Jersey Crash: Police

South Brunswick Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that killed a 21-year-old passenger from Monroe.

At 10:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, South Brunswick police received multiple 911 calls of an overturned van on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road.

Officers found a 2003 Ford Econoline van had been traveling Route 130 southbound being driven by Eli Szmer a 32-year-old man from Monroe.

Szmer for unknown reasons lost control of his vehicle and crossed the grass divider, the northbound lanes of travel then struck the guardrail off the northbound shoulder of the highway, police said.

The force of the collision caused the van to flip over. A female front seat passenger, Cassidy Cutler was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Szmer and Cutler were the only two occupants of the van. Szmer was uninjured in the crash.

In addition to the South Brunswick Police, the Monmouth Junction First Aid Squad, Monmouth Junction Fire Department, New Jersey State Department of Transportation and the Middlesex County Medical Examiner responded to the crash. Route 130 was closed in both directions for five hours.

The investigation is currently ongoing by the South Brunswick Police Traffic Safety Bureau. PFC Mike Leung is the lead investigator in the crash. Anyone with information should contact Leung at (732) 329-4000 ext. 7472.

