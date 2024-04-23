At 5:56 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, officers were alerted to a single-car crash on Route 535.

The preliminary investigation shows a Nissan Maxima, operated by a 65-year-old man from South River, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity is being withheld until notification is made to next of kin.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator PFC Jason Gassman at (732) 329-4000 ext.7432.

At 7:40 a.m., officers were alerted to a crash on Route 1 near Major Road. The preliminary investigation shows a Honda motorcycle, operated by a 38-year-old man from Linwood, Pennsylvania, was driving on the shoulder of Route 1 north and was struck by a Chevy Malibu that was attempting to merge onto the Major Road off-ramp.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity is being withheld until notification is made to next of kin.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator Sergeant William Beard at (732) 329-4000 ext.7483.

