Richard Becker, of East Brunswick, was driving south in the northbound lanes near Ford Avenue when he struck another car at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, Woodbridge police said. Becker died later that day at an area hospital.

A front-seat passenger in Becker’s car suffered minor injuries, police said.

The 42-year-old driver of the other car also suffered minor injuries, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.