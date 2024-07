New Jersey State troopers responded to a crash on Sunday, July 14 at 4:40 p.m. on the parkway southbound at milepost 126.5 in Sayreville, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron, a State Police spokesman.

A total of five passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time.

