Chipotle With Drive-Thru Lane Opens In Central Jersey

Chipotle has opened a new Central Jersey location.

The Edison restaurant on Route 1 is complete with a Chipotlane, or drive-thru lane, and is open for takeout.

Customers can enjoy the dining area with limited seating and heightened safety protocols.

The restaurant is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new Edison Chipotle is looking for employees to fill approximately 25 positions. Chipotle also offers a debt-free college degree program and English as a second language plus access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

Those interested in joining Chipotle on its mission to cultivate a better world can find more at chipotle.com/careers.

Chipotle, 901 US HWY 1 Edison

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.