Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Wedding Guest Killed By Hit-Run Driver Outside North Jersey Catering Hall
Business

Chipotle With Drive-Thru Lane Opens In Central Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Chipotle is now open in Edison.
Chipotle is now open in Edison. Photo Credit: Chipotle

Chipotle has opened a new Central Jersey location.

The Edison restaurant on Route 1 is complete with a Chipotlane, or drive-thru lane, and is open for takeout.

Customers can enjoy the dining area with limited seating and heightened safety protocols.

The restaurant is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new Edison Chipotle is looking for employees to fill approximately 25 positions. Chipotle also offers a debt-free college degree program and English as a second language plus access to mental healthcare for employees and their families. 

Those interested in joining Chipotle on its mission to cultivate a better world can find more at chipotle.com/careers.

Chipotle, 901 US HWY 1 Edison

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.