Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Sayreville Crash

Authorities have identified the driver and passenger killed in a head-on collision with a box truck in Sayreville.

Photo Credit: Sayreville Emergency Squad Facebook
Domingo Coach-Sam, 27, and the passenger sitting behind him, Gaspa Sam Ciprian, 28, died in the crash at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the intersection of Bordentown Avenue and Waterworks Road, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Their hometowns were not released.

Coach-Sam’s car crossed the double-yellow line and struck a box truck, the prosecutor said. 

Two other people in Coach-Sam’s vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries. The two occupants of the box truck suffered minor injuries.

