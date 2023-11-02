Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Sayreville Crash

Domingo Coach-Sam, 27, and the passenger sitting behind him, Gaspa Sam Ciprian, 28, died in the crash at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the intersection of Bordentown Avenue and Waterworks Road, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Their hometowns were not released.

Coach-Sam’s car crossed the double-yellow line and struck a box truck, the prosecutor said.

Two other people in Coach-Sam’s vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries. The two occupants of the box truck suffered minor injuries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.