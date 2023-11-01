2 Killed, 4 Injured In Head-On Sayreville Crash

A Nissan was driving on Bordentown Avenue when it crossed over a double yellow line and collided head-on with a box truck at Waterworks Road in Sayreville around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The driver and the rear passenger seated on the driver’s side of the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

The front passenger and rear passenger seated on the passenger’s side of the of the Nissan sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital where they were being treated, she said.

The occupants of the box truck sustained minor injuries. The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Cox of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3354.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.