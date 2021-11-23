Suspect At Large After Armed Robbery Of Elderly Woman In Newark

A suspect is at large following the armed robbery of an elderly woman in Newark.

The man demanded the purse of a 73-year-old woman at gunpoint in the area of Elm Street and Pulaski Street around 2:40 p.m. Friday, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

After stealing the woman's purse and hiding it under his red hoodie, the man dragged her to the ground, O'Hara said.

He then fled, running eastbound on Elm Street, authorities said.

The purse contained $400 in cash as well as the woman's personal belongings, according to investigators.

The man is described as being in his late teens to early twenties, approximately 5'7" tall with a thin build, a light complexion, and no facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater with an orange hood on top, white sweatpants, a gold chain with round medallion, dark colored slippers, and black socks, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

