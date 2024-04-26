'Static Never Dies:' Armed Man Being Sought By Police In Fairfield

Deyah Shaabneh is in possession of a concealed carry weapon and is known to drive a 2023 Acura TLX bearing NJ/X37SBP or NJ/DEMON, which is a fictitious license plate, Fairfield police said.

Shaabneh is wanted for eluding a Fairfield officer on Wednesday, April 24, police said. His permit for concealed carry has been deactivated but he may also be in possession of a handgun. He may be staying in the Bronx, NY. Records show he is from Paterson.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Fairfield Police at 973-227-1400. All calls and information will be kept confidential

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.