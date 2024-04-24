Man Injured In Jump From Route 78 Overpass In Newark: Police

At 4:13 p.m., police responded to the Fabyan Bridge Route 78 near Lyons Avenue after receiving calls of a man threatening to jump, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. State police stopped traffic in both directions of Route 78 beneath the overpass, Fragé said.

After refusing several police de-escalation attempts, the man jumped from the overpass, missing an inflatable bag that had been placed underneath him on the roadway, Fragé said. The man is conscious and alert and has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, Fragé said.

Traffic was re-opened on Route 78, Fragé said.

******

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988.

