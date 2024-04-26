Tractor Trailer Slams Through Building Closing Route 23 In Cedar Grove

The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. at Route 23 and Fairview Avenue, according to the state Department of Transportation.

As of press time, all lanes were closed and detoured northbound and all lanes were closed southbound, the Department of Transportation said.

News12 reporter Karina Dale Gerry shared footage from the scene on X showing the truck into a building and a mangled SUV.

Cedar Grove Police did not respond to an immediate request for information. This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

