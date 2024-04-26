Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 47°

Tractor Trailer Slams Through Building Closing Route 23 In Cedar Grove

A tractor trailer slammed through a building in a crash with an SUV on Route 23 in Cedar Grove Friday, April 26.

Cedar Grove Police

 Photo Credit: Cedar Grove Police Facebook
Sam Barron

The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. at Route 23 and Fairview Avenue, according to the state Department of Transportation. 

As of press time, all lanes were closed and detoured northbound and all lanes were closed southbound, the Department of Transportation said.

News12 reporter Karina Dale Gerry shared footage from the scene on X showing the truck into a building and a mangled SUV.

Cedar Grove Police did not respond to an immediate request for information. This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

