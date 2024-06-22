Mostly Cloudy 93°

All Lanes Closed Due To Vehicle Fire On Route 21 In Nutley (Developing)

Traffic was at a standstill along Route 21 due to a vehicle fire Saturday, June 22.

Traffic is at a standstill on Route 21.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
The incident happened in the southbound lanes north of Exit 8 in Nutley.  As of 12:10 p.m., all lanes were closed.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

