All Lanes Closed Due To Vehicle Fire On Route 21 In Nutley (Developing)

The incident happened in the southbound lanes north of Exit 8 in Nutley. As of 12:10 p.m., all lanes were closed.
Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com
Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.
Traffic was at a standstill along Route 21 due to a vehicle fire Saturday, June 22.
The incident happened in the southbound lanes north of Exit 8 in Nutley. As of 12:10 p.m., all lanes were closed.
Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com
Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE