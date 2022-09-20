Camden Man Convicted Of Raping Hotel Housekeeper

A 35-year-old man from Camden has been convicted for the July 2020 aggravated sexual assault of a Claridge Hotel housekeeper, authorities said.

The guilty verdict followed a six-day trial culminating in the conviction by an Atlantic County jury of Kye Hardison.

Hardison was additionally convicted of burglary.

On the first-degree conviction, Hardison faces an ordinary term of 10-20 years in State prison, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

However, given the defendant’s criminal history and the "particularly egregious nature of this sexual assault," the State will seek an extended prison term of up to life, the prosecutor said.

Additionally, Hardison would be subject to Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life upon any release.

The case was investigated by the Atlantic City Police Department with the assistance of Claridge’s security team and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit. Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor David Ruffenach tried the case for the State with the assistance of Detective Ryan Ripley.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.