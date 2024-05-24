Man Convicted Of Robbing $20K Poker Winner In Atlantic City Casino Parking Garage

A jury found 51-year-old Robert Reed guilty on Monday, May 20 of second-degree robbery, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree theft by unlawful taking, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced his conviction in a news release on Friday, May 24.

Trial evidence and testimony said the victim identified by the initials D.H. went to gamble at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023. Reed was playing at the same table when D.H. won $20,000 on a poker hand.

Reed "befriended" D.H. and the two met again while D.H. checked out of the hotel the next morning. Reed said he missed his bus and asked for a ride to the bus station.

Investigators said D.H. agreed to drive him there but while walking to the vehicle, Reed hit D.H. over the head with a glass wine bottle in the parking garage. Reed took the victim's cash and other personal items.

Reed ran away from the scene and D.H. suffered several cuts to the head. Hard Rock security was able to identify Reed from his player's card information.

Reed faces five to 10 years in state prison and his sentencing was scheduled for Thursday, July 18.

