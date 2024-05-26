Galloway, Egg Harbor Women Charged In Shooting Of 11-Year-Old Boy In Atlantic City: Cops

Yanirah Davis, 22, of Galloway, and Yontay Cooper, 33, of Egg Harbor, showed up to the 100 block of north Rhode Island Avenue with a hammer and a handgun to encounter a group that they had a prior altercation with, city police said.

They began to smash out a vehicle's window, and then began to shoot at the group. One of the fired projectiles entered a home and struck the boy while he was lying on the floor around 10:25 p.m., police said.

Arriving officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered air before he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday morning, May 26, detectives charged Davis and Cooper for their role in the shooting. Egg Harbor Township police officer Alexandros Doukopoulos found Cooper and arrested her, police said.

In the afternoon, Pleasantville police sergeants Stephen Sample and Kendall Washington, along with officer Musah Ali, found and arrested Davis. Both women were turned over to the Atlantic City Police Department.

Davis was charged with aggravated assault (ten counts), unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of a child, and conspiracy.

Cooper was charged with aggravated assault (ten counts), unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of a child, and conspiracy.

Both women were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. These charges are merely an accusation and not proof of guilt. In all criminal cases, a charged defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

