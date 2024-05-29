'Dinner On Me': Margate's Mayor Apologizes To Jason, Kylie Kelce After Woman Berates Couple

The Philadelphia-based "Word to the Wise Podcast" shared a video of the argument on Instagram on Tuesday, May 28. While the eight-second video's caption said the dispute was in Sea Isle City, where the Kelces own a beach home, it reportedly happened outside Steve & Cookie's By the Bay restaurant in Margate.

The podcast's post said the unidentified woman approached the Kelces to take a picture in the parking lot of the Amherst Avenue restaurant and she became upset when they declined.

"You'll never be allowed in this town again," the woman is heard shouting at the Kelces.

"Save your breath, you're embarrassing yourself," Kylie Kelce responded.

Mayor Michael Collins posted a statement on the city's Facebook page about the incident on Wednesday, May 29.

"On behalf of the City of Margate, I'd like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend," Mayor Collins said. "As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me."

The "social diary" blog Philly ChitChat said the Kelces were waiting for a spot in the busy parking lot of Steve & Cookie's on Saturday, May 25. The woman "began banging" on their Tesla truck and the couple got out to see what was happening.

The woman asked for a photo with her family but Jason declined, causing the woman to go "ballistic," according to Philly ChitChat.

The Kelces aren't strangers on the Jersey Shore. Along with enjoying their Sea Isle City house, the family has taken part in several charity events, including Jason's appearance at a February 5K road race that raised money for an autism organization.

Jason Kelce is also expected to return for his fourth summer fundraiser supporting the Eagles Autism Foundation. He's scheduled to be a celebrity bartender at The Ocean Drive Bar & Restaurant on Wednesday, June 26.

According to the Eagles, the 2023 event raised more than $375,000 for the team's autism foundation. Jason's brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has also helped out as a celebrity bartender in the past.

On Monday, Mar. 4, Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL. He spent all 13 seasons with the Eagles and helped the Birds win Super Bowl LII.

ESPN announced on Tuesday, May 14 that the 36-year-old would begin his broadcasting career on "Monday Night Countdown" in the 2024 NFL season.

