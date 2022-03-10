What We Know About Cape Cod Mother Allegedly Killed By Son Who Later Died

Details have emerged about a son who allegedly killed his mother on Cape Cod as well as her life and the complex relationship between the two.

Adam Howe, age 34, suffered a medical emergency and died in his cell at Ashe Street Jail in New Bedford on the night of Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Bristol County Sheriff's Office.

Howe was in jail for allegedly killing his mother, Susan Howe, by setting her on fire outside their Truro home two nights before, authorities said. The incident baffled the Outer Cape community that is also mourning the loss of one of their own.

"Out of respect for the family, we have no additional comment or details," a spokesperson with the Sheriff's office said, WCVB reports. "That family has been through a lot this weekend; please keep them in your prayers."

Adam Howe was a father, husband and Chef at Poncé Bistro, according to his Facebook profile. His most recent post suggests he was in the process of writing a children's book as well.

After Adam was arrested and charged with his mother's murder, authorities were working on having him undergo a mental health evaluation based off conversations they had with family members. Speculations about Adam's mental health were justified by those who knew the family.

"Susan tried hard, and multiple times, to assist him, but he was unable to embrace the love and help he was offered," one Facebook user wrote. "Mental illness delivers many consequences, such as a predilection for compulsive behaviors and addiction. I ask of all of us, as a society, to please reach out to anyone who seems to be having difficulty.

Adam also apparently has past run-ins with law enforcement. In August, he was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in Tewksbury, Tewksbury Police reported. He was also wanted on an arrest warrant out of Salem, NH, for receiving stolen property, police said.

During his arrest, police found Adam carrying Suboxone, a medication used to treat opioid addiction, without a prescription, Boston.com reports. He was later charged as a fugitive and pleaded not guilty at a pre-trial hearing in late September, the outlet continues.

Meanwhile, Susan Howe was known as a "smiling, engaging [and] contributing" member of the Truro community, according to another Facebook user. "I will miss your spunk and tenacity, they continued, "May you forever rest in peace sweet lady."

Susan was the President of the Truro Historical Society, who coordinated a signing of a 20-year lease with National Park Service to preserve the Highland House Museum.

“Susan brought immense creativity, energy, time and passion to our organization. She loved Truro, and was totally committed to preserving our history and culture and the well-being of her beloved town,” the historical society said in a statement to the Boston Globe. “Susan was a bright light in our organization and in our town. She was loved by so many of us, and we will miss her forever.”

Susan also served on the Truro Commission on Disabilities where she helped installed exercise equipment at Puma Park Playground. Susan was also in the process of coordinating the installation of communication board for non-verbal people at the park, the Globe continued.

“Our hearts are heavy with the news that we have lost a beloved member of our community, Susan Howe," The Truro Select Board said in a statement to the outlet. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends at this time of tragic loss."

Authorities are continuing the investigate both incidents.

