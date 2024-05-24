Man's Body Found In Wastewater Treatment Plant In Brockton

The workers called 911 around 8:15 a.m. when they found the man at the 303 Oak Hill Way plant, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office said.

The man's name was not released.

Police responded and investigated the scene, and preliminary findings do not suggest foul play, the prosecutor's office said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Brockton and State police are investigating.

