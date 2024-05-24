Fair 85°

SHARE

Man's Body Found In Wastewater Treatment Plant In Brockton

Workers at a Brockton wastewater treatment facility found the body of a man floating in the water Friday morning, May 24, authorities said. 

Police tape

Police tape

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar @davidvondiemar
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The workers called 911 around 8:15 a.m. when they found the man at the 303 Oak Hill Way plant, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office said.

The man's name was not released. 

Police responded and investigated the scene, and preliminary findings do not suggest foul play, the prosecutor's office said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. 

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. 

Brockton and State police are investigating. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE