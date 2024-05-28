Overcast 74°

2 $100,000 Lottery Tickets Sold In Massachusetts On Memorial Day

Two people capped off the long Memorial Day weekend with a major payday after they won $100,000 playing the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Stop & Shop, at 31 Sparks Ave. on Nantucket

Josh Lanier
They won the six-figure prizes by correctly guessing all five numbers in the "Mass Cash" drawing on Monday, May 27. Those were 8, 10, 17, 18, 34. 

These were the biggest jackpots claimed in the Bay State on Monday. 

The tickets were sold at Stop & Shop at 31 Sparks Ave. on Nantucket and Absolute Wine & Spirits and 101 Lyannough Road in Hyannis. The stores will get a $1,000 bonus for the sales. 

The winners' names were not released. 

They were among the 243 people who won $600 or more on Monday in the state lottery. Click here to see a list of winners. 

