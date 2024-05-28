Carter Peaseley is charged with possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Peaseley was arrested on Thursday, May 23, after investigators said he had kept the relationship going with the 15-year-old for a year. He groomed the child, saying he wanted to teach them how to kiss — among other sexual activities — and planned to meet with them in person, authorities said.

The two shared explicit photos, and he told the child not to save his texts and to delete his messages. He also thought they should move to a different platform where he could better hide his identity, the prosecutor claimed.

When police searched his home, they found 243 images of child sexual abuse material, authorities said. It's unclear if the photos included other children.

Peaseley was released after his arrest on the condition that he keep a curfew, agree to electronic monitoring, and avoid all unsupervised contact with minors, the prosecutor said.

Peaseley was formerly a teacher at John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science and the Match Charter School, according to investigators.

