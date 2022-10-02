Cape Cod Man Accused Of Killing Mother Dies From Medical Emergency In Jail

A man accused of killing his mother by burning her to death outside their Cape Cod home has died while in jail, reports said.

According to the Bristol County Sheriff's Office, Adam Howe, age 34, suffered a medical emergency and died in his cell at Ashe Street Jail in New Bedford. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, CBS Boston reports.

"Out of respect for the family, we have no additional comment or details," a spokesperson with the office said, WCVB reports. "That family has been through a lot this weekend; please keep them in your prayers."

Howe was arrested after police responded to a fire at a home in Truro around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise said.

Upon arrival, officers found Howe standing outside the house with a fire burning on the front lawn. Police later realized that it was a body that was on fire, authorities said.

Howe later ran into the house and locked himself inside. The Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team responded and later broke into the house. Howe was then taken to a local hospital before he was placed into police custody, authorities said.

Investigators believe that person who died in the fire was Howe's mother, Susan, who was just weeks shy of her 70th birthday, according to authorities.

Howe was placed into police custody on Saturday morning while authorities sought a spot for him at a state-run facility, CBS Boston reports. He was supposed to undergo a mental health evaluation, authorities added.

Howe had previously been arrested by Tewksbury Police for breaking and entering and drug possession in August, the department reports. He was charged as a fugitive.

The incident remains under investigation.

