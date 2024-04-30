Overcast 48°

Just Salads Opening Second Mass Location In Needham

Just Salads, the national chain restaurant specializing in — well, salads — plans to open its second location in Massachusetts later this week in Needham. 

Just Salad opened its first Massachusetts location last year in Boston. 

 Photo Credit: Just Salads
Josh Lanier
The restaurant will hold a multi-day grand opening for its store in Needham Heights at 669 Highland Ave. beginning on Thursday, May 2, and running through Saturday. 

The eatery is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and includes indoor and outdoor dining options. 

In celebration of the grand opening, the store will include discounts and offers for several days. 

  • $5 Meal Days: Every customer who orders in-store on Thursday, May 2 - Saturday, May 4 will receive a discounted $5 meal.
  • VIP Bowl Day: Just Salad will offer $5 meals for Reusable Bowl customers who purchase meals in-store on Monday, May 6.
  • Community Workers Day: Just Salad will offer $5 meals for Community Workers who purchase meals in-store on Tuesday, May 7.

The store held a soft opening in March. 

