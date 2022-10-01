Son Allegedly Set Mother On Fire Outside Their Cape Cod Home: Authorities

A man from Cape Cod is facing charges after he allegedly set his mother on fire, authorities said.

Adam Howe, age 34, was arrested after police responded to a fire at a home in Truro around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise said.

Upon arrival, officers found Howe standing outside the house with a fire burning on the front lawn. Police later realized that it was a body that was on fire, authorities said.

Howe later ran into the house and locked himself inside. The Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team responded and later broke into the house. Howe was then taken into custody, authorities said.

Investigators believe that person who died in the fire was Howe's mother, Susan, who was just weeks shy of her 71st birthday, according to authorities.

Howe, who was been charged with murder, is expected to undergo a mental health evaluation, authorities added. The investigation is ongoing.

