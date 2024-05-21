$1M Lottery Ticket Sold In Mass

The winning ticket — a $5 "$1,000,000 Monopoly Doubler" scratch-off — was purchased at West Main Gas at 577 W Main St. in Hyannis.

The winner's name was not released. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

The seven-figure prize was the largest in the state on Monday, and it was a busy day for lottery employees. More than 850 people collected prizes worth $600 or more that day.

