$1M Lottery Ticket Sold In Mass

One lucky Bay Stater saw their bank account make an incredible leap after they collected a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery on Monday, May 20. 

West Main Gas at 577 W Main St. in Hyannis     

The winning ticket — a $5 "$1,000,000 Monopoly Doubler" scratch-off — was purchased at West Main Gas at 577 W Main St. in Hyannis. 

The winner's name was not released. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

The seven-figure prize was the largest in the state on Monday, and it was a busy day for lottery employees. More than 850 people collected prizes worth $600 or more that day. 

Click here to see a list of all the winners. 

