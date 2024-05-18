Eliezer Beato, 20, and Shaun Culbreath-Isles, 18, both of Malden, face multiple felonies from the Monday, May 13, robbery, Randolph police said.

The duo is accused of stealing jewelry, a cell phone, and multiple checks from someone at gunpoint just before 1:30 p.m. in the Johnson Road area. No one was injured.

Officers rushed to the scene and caught Culbreath-Isles as he tried to run away, police said. He had one of the victim's checks on him when he was captured.

Beato evaded officers until Friday when police tracked him down to a home on Warren Avenue in Malden. He had eight stolen checks with him when he was arrested, police said.

Beato is charged with:

Armed robbery (firearm)

Malicious destruction of property

Resisting arrest

Culbreath-Isles is charged with:

Armed robbery

Possession of a firearm with an FID card

Possession of a burglary tolls

Receiving stolen property (eight counts)

