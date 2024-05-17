The Wheelhouse Diner posted a lengthy message on its Facebook page on Wednesday, May 15, explaining that the 453 Hancock Street restaurant would close on June 30.

Owner LeeAnn Vieira McDonough called the decision to close "bittersweet," but said she plans to go "out with a bang."

I love the Wheelhouse. My children grew up here and now work with me. I have watched other people’s children grow up here. I have seen couples unite and begin families. I’ve met so many amazing people over the years. The Wheelhouse is more than just a job. It is more than just a restaurant. ... This place will always stay near and dear to my heart. At the same time I am excited for what the future holds. As the same for most people, it’s not the first time life has knocked me down and it probably won’t be the last but I never stay down for long.

McDonough has been involved in a protracted legal battle with the new landlords of the building. Hancock Realty Trust LLC purchased the building in 2023 and wants to develop the property into a multi-use building, according to MassLive.

They have tried to evict The Wheelhouse since the purchase, according to the report.

