ID Released For Man Found Dead In Saugus Reservation, Community Pours Out Support For Family

Mark Arsenault, age 65, of Saugus, was found dead in Breakheart Reservation in Saugus on Wednesday, Aug. 16, according to the Office of Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Arsenault went to Breakheart Reservation around 8 a.m. on Wednesday to find a missing piece of property, as reported by Daily Voice. His body was found by a friend that evening, near the base of Castle Rock, a large rock formation measuring 30-plus feet tall.

His injuries were consistent with a fall.

Arsenault was married to his wife, Jeanne Arsenault, for 28 years. He was a master finish carpenter and loved being outside, especially with his adored dog, Marley, according to his obituary.

"I find solace in knowing that your last moments were spent being the adventurous explorer you were," wrote a family member on Facebook.

A GoFundMe was created to support Arsenault's family during their time of need.

"He was a shining light in our lives, bringing joy, laughter, and love to all who knew him," the fundraiser description read.

Arsenault was the main source of income for his family, who are now being faced with costs associated with funeral and memorial services as well as expenses related to the loss of income. The family's community rushed to help, donating over $12,000 in five days.

"Mark was such a talented and fun guy, may he rest in peace," wrote one donor.

