Calcavecchia, of New Hampshire, was involved in a four-car pileup just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, on I-93 northbound near exit 42, state police said. Paramedics rushed multiple people to area hospitals for treatment.

Police are investigating the crash, but initial reports say a deer on the road likely caused the pile-up.

Calcavecchia's family said Joey had to be cut from his car before he was airlifted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with multiple serious injuries, including swelling around the brain, a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and skull and facial fractures.

His sister, Jenna Calcavecchia, created a GoFundMe to help pay his medical bills and buy him a new car.

Her initial goal was $50,000, but they reached that in about a day. She increased the amount to $100,000 as doctors have told the family Joey faces a very long road to recovery.

For those that know Joey, he is best son, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend that ANYONE could ask for. He is kind, funny, smart, sociable, creative, and hardworking.For those of you that know Joey as The Roaming Foodie, you know that he is THE food connoisseur of New England and is always on the search for the most delicious pizza, pasta, burgers, donuts and more. Joey has created a community of over 300 thousand followers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube from the ground up. He is an avid supporter of local businesses. Joey is constantly collaborating with members of the community, be it local restaurants and hotels across New England, the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, and other food influencers. The Roaming Foodie is the cornerstone of food culture in the Northeast and beyond.

The campaign has raised more than $75,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

The Roaming Foodie boasts nearly 140,000 followers on TikTok, where he reviews food items and restaurants throughout the Northeast.

His final review before the wreck was for the Italian restaurant Joia Restaurant & Lounge in South Boston.

