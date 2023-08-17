A Few Clouds 68°

Saugus Man Found Dead Next To 30-Foot Rock Formation, Police Say

A family friend was searching for an Essex County hiker when he came across the man's body, officials said. 

The man's body was found near a rock formation at Breakheart Reservation.
Morgan Gonzales
A 65-year-old Saugus man was found dead in Breakheart Reservation in Saugus around 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug 16, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. 

Family and friends began looking for the man when he went to the state park in the morning and did not return home. 

A friend found the man's body a few hundred yards into the state park near a large rock formation measuring 30-plus feet tall.

Police have not yet determined if he fell from the top of the rock formation but are continuing to investigate. 

The man's name has not yet been released. His death is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Detective Unit for Essex County, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. Saugus Police also responded to the scene.

