Peter McCarthy, 51, of Lynn, was found liable for sexual harassment and retaliation in violation of the Fair Housing Act following a five-day trial that ended on Friday, May 17, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said on Monday.

McCarthy owned and operated Steps to Solutions, Inc., which was advertised as a place for people in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction to find help, a community, and a place to rebuild their lives. But McCarthy used his position to "prey on vulnerable women," said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

This defendant preyed on vulnerable women in recovery from addiction and forced them to choose between his sexual demands and keeping a roof over their heads. Housing is a fundamental need and every person has the right to feel safe and secure in their own home. No one should be subjected to unwanted demands for sex acts from their landlord. This case should send a powerful message to all landlords that there are severe consequences to sexually exploiting tenants.

Investigators said McCarthy would offer female tenants a free room, reduced rent, or forgive debts in exchange for sexual favors or sexually explicit photographs. This began in 2009 and continued through 2021, the prosecutor said.

Seven women filed a complaint with federal authorities, and many of them submitted messages and other receipts of McCarthy's behavior, the prosecutor said.

