2 Teens Charged With Fatally Shooting Lawrence Woman

Essex County officials have arrested and charged two teenagers with killing Angie Aristy earlier this month. 

Angie Aristy
Angie Aristy Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Jobe Santiago, 14, and Jayden Torres, 15, were also indicted as youthful offenders on a single count of armed robbery, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. 

Larence police were called to the area of 300 Howard Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, where they found Aristry shot multiple times. Paramedics rushed her to Lawrence General Hospital, but doctors could not save her. 

The two boys were arrested on Sept. 13, the prosecutor said. Investigators have not released any in

