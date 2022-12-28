Trail Of Blood Shows Shooting Victim's Path From 7-Eleven To Apartment In Takoma Park

A trail of blood from a shooting victim found at a 7-Eleven in Takoma Park led back to the suspected scene of the crime, authorities say.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 2:21 a.m., a man walked into the 7-Eleven in the 1300 block of University Boulevard dripping in blood from a gunshot wound to his leg, Takoma Park police say.

The victim was able to be rushed to a hospital to be treated, and a trail of blood was located and followed to an apartment in the 7800 block of Kennewick Avenue.

Police say that the entrance door to the apartment revealed signs of forced entry. Officers were able to clear the apartment building and made numerous attempts to contact the residents inside an apartment where blood was located but there was no response.

At that time, Takoma Park police officers as well as Montgomery County police officers made forced entry into the apartment where several people were found unharmed and were taken in for questioning.

No arrests have been made at this time and several pieces of evidence were recovered from the apartment.

Investigation continues under case #220057331. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to please call us at 301-270-1100

