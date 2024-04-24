Boyfriend's Lottery Advice Leads To $50K Powerball Win For 'Olney Woman'

"Olney Woman" was at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore this week to claim her five-figure prize, which she credited to advice from her boyfriend, who lives in a state that does not have a lottery.

The winner said that he has encouraged her to play games in Maryland, telling her "just play. It's only a couple of bucks," the Montgomery County woman said.

Turns out it was sage wisdom.

Following the advice, "Olney Woman" picked up five Powerball quick-pick tickets at Weis Markets on All Saints Road in Laurel, stashing them in her purse before the drawing on Saturday, April 20, though she didn't check the tickets until the following Monday, and could not believe her luck.

The woman said that she scanned her ticket on her phone, and she was in disbelief about what she saw.

“I thought, ‘This has to be a glitch. No way,’” “Olney Winner” recounted. She the called her mother, who also scanned the ticket, and suddenly, she was $50,000 richer.

With the extra crash, she said that a vacation for her daughter is in store, and she plans to continue heeding her boyfriend's advice and will buy Lottery tickets "when the mood strikes, because you never know when you might win."

