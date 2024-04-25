On the morning of Monday, April 22, dozens of firefighters were called to the 5800 block of Greenlawn Drive in Bethesda, where a massive fire broke out leaving a family displaced due to the damage caused, officials said.

That home belonged to Mary Maher, an innovative third grade teacher at the Green Acres School in North Bethesda.

Now, parents, friends, and well-wishers are rallying behind Maher to help her rebuild following the fire that displaced three adults, two teens, and the family's pet.

"Mary has touched the lives of so many throughout her tenure as lead fairy in “Mary’s Magical 3rd Grade,” a parent said. "Today, more than ever, she and her family need the support of our community to shoulder the days ahead."

In the days following the fire, more than 225 people have donated nearly $35,000 as the family recovers from the shock of the incident.

"To put it in the language of her truly magical 3rd-grade class, she will need more than a sprinkle of fairy dust to carry on in the days ahead; she will need the glitter bomb of all glitter bombs from her students, past and present, peers and colleagues, parents, and friends," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote.

"May our show of support during this incredible time of need lift her family and spirit, lightening this tragedy's burden by filling her heart with love."

Another parent added that "Mary remains one of Stuart's all-time favorite teachers. We are so sorry to hear your sad news, but glad to hear the community is rallying behind you. Patrick and I send warm wishes and lots of glitter."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

