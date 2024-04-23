Happy Accident Lands Secretive 'Lucky Woman' $200K Maryland Powerball Win

A Montgomery County woman going only by the monicker "Feedie," is feeling lucky after claiming not one, but two $100,000 third-tier Powerball jackpots that almost never happened for the Wednesday, April 10 drawing.

The Gaithersburg resident said that she purchased two tickets from Giant in the 20000 block of Goshen Road in Gaithersburg, then picked up another pair from Goshen Plaza Beer and Wine on Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village.

Lottery officials said that one of the tickets she purchased on April 9 at Giant for the April 10 drawing included the "Power Play" and "Double Play" options.

On April 10, the retailer at the liquor store hit the wrong key for her $20 ticket in that night’s drawing, they said. This ticket also included the Power Play and Double Play features, though “Feedie” told the cashier not to worry, that she would accept the ticket.

Lady Luck shined upon her good deed.

Days after the drawing, "Feedie's" daughter reminded her to check the tickets, and after checking the first ticket, she was in disbelief.

The "Power Play" multiplier had doubled her third-tier prize to $100,000, and while the second ticket read no winner, as did the third one, the fourth and final ticket, on which the retailer mistyped her numbers, was also a third-tier winner with the prize doubled to $100,000.

“I scanned my winners about 10 to 12 times because I really couldn’t believe I had won that much money on my second time playing,” she said. “I felt my body shaking, I dropped to my knees and thanked God.”

"Feedie" said that she plans to keep her Lottery win a secret, telling only her daughter and mother. And with her newlyfound windfall? The Montgomery County woman says she plans to throw it in savings or investments.

“I guess I am a lucky woman, my mother used to tell me that,” she said. “It finally feels like it today.”

