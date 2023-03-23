Non-Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Reported At Charles County High School: Sheriff

An investigation has been launched by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after a high school student was found semi-conscious after potentially ingesting an edible laced with fentanyl.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, a student was found on a bathroom floor inside St. Charles High School and had to be treated by a school nurse until the teen could be rushed to an area hospital.

On Thursday, March 23, investigators said that it was determined the student consumed an edible gummy Life Saver gummy before he was found in the bathroom.

The initial investigation into the incident found that the initial investigations indicate that the edible may have contained fentanyl.

Following the non-fatal overdose, the School Resource Officer assigned to the building launched an investigation on Thursday to determine where the student obtained the edible and whether or not any other students may have also consumed them.

The most recent incident marks the latest in a trouble two week trend for Charles County schools that included:

Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said that parents should talk to talk with their children about the dangers of using edibles due to the risk of Fenantyl or other toxic substances inside the product.

“I implore everyone to take part in discussions about ingesting edibles that may seem harmless to some, but on the contrary have the potential to be life-threatening,” he said.

“We are watching news stories day-after-day about children who consumed what they thought was an edible laced with marijuana, but instead has Fentanyl or other dangerous components.”

