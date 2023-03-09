Boy Accused Of Repeatedly Inappropriately Touching Girl At Piccowaxen MS: Sheriff

A 12-year-old boy who inappropriately touched a classmate repeatedly won’t face criminal charges but could face consequences from his school district, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, March 9.

Officials say that a 12-year-old student at Piccowaxen Middle School entered a classroom that he did not belong in, sat next to another student and tried to grab her hand, which she did not allow.

When the teacher dismissed the class, the boy allegedly inappropriately touched the girl, and then followed her towards her locker, and while walking behind the victim, the male groped her a second time.

The boy walked away but returned and touched her again, investigator say.

The school resource officer (SRO) was notified and subsequently conducted an investigation with school administrators.

According to the sheriff’s office, “in accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged in this case due to his age; however, he may face consequences from Charles County Public Schools.”

Anyone who has been touched or assaulted in a manner in which they believe is inappropriate is urged to contact a school staff member or the school resource officer assigned to their building.

