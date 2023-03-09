OD Reported, Edibles Seized From Student In Separate Charles County High School Incidents

Edible marijuana gummies were seized from a Charles County high school student on the same day after a second teen reportedly overdosed inside a different school building.

School Resource Officers (SRO) from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the La Plata and St. Charles high schools have been busy this week, as they attempt to keep drugs out of the hands of teen students.

On the morning of Wednesday, March 8, the nurse at La Plata High School requested the SRO’s assistance with a student that was hyperventilating and exhibiting abnormal behavior, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

The officer was able to calm the student down, at which point she advised the nurse and SRO that she used a vape pen that she believed to contain marijuana before school, which is when her symptoms began.

She was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Later that day, administrators at St. Charles High School say that a bag of edibles containing suspected marijuana were seized from a 15-year-old student.

The SRO was notified and has launched an investigation, while the Charles County State’s Attorney is being consulted about potential charges. The student is also facing discipline from the school district.

“Parents are asked to talk with their children about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances, as there is a risk the substance could contain life-threatening poisons such as fentanyl or other toxic materials,” the spokesperson said.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.

Tipsters with information can contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

