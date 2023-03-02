Charles County Students Wreak Havoc For School Resource Officers During Disruptive Day: Sheriff

Students in Charles County did not make it easy for the police officers assigned to their buildings on Thursday.

A School Resource Officer (SRO) at Thomas Stone High School was assaulted shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, as he attempted to break up a group of students who were threatening physical harm to another teen.

After receiving a tip about the bullying, the SRO immediately responded and gave verbal commands to the students to disperse, which were ignored by the unruly gaggle of students.

During the scuffle, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that one student approached the officer and struck him as he was protecting the victim from the group.

While working to shield the student from his would-be attackers, officials say that another student pushed him and attempted to engage the officer in a fight, which also led to minor injuries for an intervening administrator who was also assaulted attempting to prevent the incident.

Ultimately, the SRO was forced to deploy OC spray to stop the physical attack.

All six students who initiated the attack were treated for OC exposure and later released by Emergency Medical Services personnel. Each was taken into custody and charged on juvenile offense reports with second-degree assault and disrupting school activities.

The incident at Thomas Stone High School came hours after a similar incident at Milton Somers Middle School, when one student went rogue resisted arrest following a fight.

As per Maryland law, the students were later released to the custody of their parents and will face discipline from the school district.

