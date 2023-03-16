Charles County Elementary School Student Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Classmate: Sheriff

For the second time in a week, a young student at a Charles County school has been charged with inappropriately touching classmates.

Administrators from Malcolm Elementary School advised the building’s School Resource Officer (SRO) about an alleged fourth-degree sex offense that took place on the playground during recess last week, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, March 16.

According to officials, a student inappropriately touched at least two students, and the parents of all three have since been notified.

The incident comes on the heels of a similar report out of Piccowaxen Middle School, when a 12-year-old boy repeatedly got touchy and followed his victim to her locker.

Neither student will face criminal charges due to Maryland law, the student cannot be charged in this case due to his age; however, (they) may face consequences from Charles County Public Schools,” according to the sheriff's office.

In both cases, the SRO notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services to ensure that the incidents are on record.

Anyone who has been touched or assaulted in a manner in which they believe is inappropriate is urged to contact a school staff member or the school resource officer assigned to their building.

