Boy Threatens To Shoot Classmates Verbally, On Social Media At Charles County MS, Sheriff Says

Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after receiving tips about alleged verbal and social media threats that were made by a boy targeting an area middle school.

In the morning of Friday, March 10, the sheriff’s office received information that a 12-year-old student at General Smallwood Middle School man verbal statements, as well as posts on a social media platform threatening to shoot multiple classmates during the school day.

The School Resource Office (SRO) assigned to the school was advised and launched an investigation that involved notifying the boy’s parents and a home safety check.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office,” in accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be criminally charged, however, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) has been made aware of the situation for possible follow-up services as needed.”

The student; however, will face disciplinary action through the Charles County Public School administration.

