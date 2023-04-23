Westminster Man Making Homemade Fireworks Suffers Serious Burns: Fire Marshal

An investigation has been launched by state and federal officials after a 68-year-old man suffered severe burns in the 300 block of Parisian Way in Westminster on Friday, April 21, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

Officials say that the Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) joined an inquiry after first responders were called at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday morning to investigate an incident, where the homeowner said he was making homemade fireworks.

Local fire crews responded shortly after the initial report and were able to contain a small fire to the garage area of the home on Friday.

The homeowner was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition, according to the latest update from the fire marshal.

No other injuries were reported.

After consulting with the Carroll County States Attorney's Office, investigators searched the man’s home, where they found materials that could be used to make homemade fireworks and several destructive devices in “various stages of construction.”

Each of those devices were rendered safe and have been disposed of.

