The AG's Independent Investigations Division (IID) said that Randallstown resident Kayla Rodriguez-Garcia, 22, was killed late on Saturday night in Eldersburg in a crash that left three others with serious injuries.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on April 20, investigators say that Carroll County Sherif's Deputy First Class Kyle Hesler was on patrol in the area of Liberty Road and Ridge Road when a car came speeding through the area.

Hesler activated his emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the driver, but the man continued on, and the deputy opted to slow down and end the pursuit, only to get a call moments later that the vehicle crossed over the double yellow line into the eastbound lanes of Liberty Road and struck an SUV, which had two people inside.

Rodriguez-Garcia, the driver of the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, the fleeing driver, and his passenger were each evaluated and taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Hesler has four years of law enforcement experience and joined the sheriff's office in September last year. He is assigned to the Operations Division.

The IID made note the deputy involved was wearing a body-worn camera and the cruiser was equipped with a dashboard camera. That footage is expected to be released within three weeks.

