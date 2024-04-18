Former Substitute Teacher, Coach In Carroll County Sentenced For Preying On Children Online

Evan Thomas Harris Frock, 34, a substitute teacher and volleyball coach in Carroll County, pleaded in February to sexual exploitation of a child after targeting at least eight minors between the age of 9 and 17, federal authorities announced.

This week, Frock was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child.

According to prosecutors, the Taneytown man used social media accounts to meet and communicate with children and to encourage them to produce and send him images and videos of themselves engaged in sexually explicit activity.

Frock admitted that between 2021 and May 2022, he pretended to be a young boy or girl on social media, using multiple aliases on several platforms to communicate with others online.

Specifically, prosecutors say that Frock "used the internet-based accounts and aliases to persuade, induce, and coerce the victims to produce sexually explicit images and videos of themselves and send those images and videos to (him)."

Frock used the Snapchat usernames of volleygirlhan, volleygirl1025, laxguy2323, and pictures1025 to exchange photos and videos. Frock was employed as a long-term substitute and head Varsity Volleyball Coach at Westminster High School in Carroll County, officials say.

On at least one occasion, Frock distributed a sexually explicit video of a boy and sent images of his own genitalia to the minors to induce them to reciprocate.

When he was arrested, it was also determined that Frock was in possession of hundreds of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material that included violence and bestiality.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.